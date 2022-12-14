Police have charged a truck driver in relation to the death of a man whose remains were found along the Hume Highway two months ago.
Officers from Campbelltown found the 30-year-old's remains during a search of the highway at Narellan on Wednesday, October 13.
The search was sparked by a report that a person had possibly been hit by a truck earlier that week.
The discovery of the man's remains triggered significant traffic delays while the Crash Investigation Unit began examining the crime scene.
After extensive enquiries, police arrested a 37-year-old man on Wednesday, December 14.
Police will allege that the Wirlinga man was the driver of a prime mover which hit the 30-year-old man on the roadway and failed to stop.
The man was charged with failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, and driving in a manner dangerous.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on January 17.
