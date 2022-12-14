Illawarra Mercury
Truck driver charged over alleged Hume Highway hit-and-run death

By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 15 2022 - 8:35am, first published 7:30am
An aerial shot of the crime scene, established in October. Picture from 7News.

Police have charged a truck driver in relation to the death of a man whose remains were found along the Hume Highway two months ago.

