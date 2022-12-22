Police have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing in Bomaderry earlier this month.
About 7pm on Friday, December 9, officers from the South Coast Police District were called to West Birriley Street, Bomaderry, following reports an 18-year-old had suffered chest injuries.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital in a critical condition; however, he died a short time later.
It was confirmed there was a small gathering at the premises in Bomaderry when the incident occurred.
Police established a crime scene and began an investigation under Strike Force Elephant.
Following extensive inquires, police arrested a 20-year-old at a home on West Birriley Street, Bomaderry about 7.45am on Thursday
The man has been taken back to Nowra Police Station where police said in a statement he is expected to be charged with murder.
More details to come.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
