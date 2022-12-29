Two young children have been taken to hospital after getting into trouble in North Wollongong waters.
Four ambulance crews responded to calls of the incident about 12.30pm on Wednesday, near Stuart Park and Puckeys Estate Reserve.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the children are both conscious, alert and breathing. They were taken to hospital for observation in a stable condition after they were treated at the scene.
According to witnesses at the scene, a local lifeguard was assisting the children.
Emergency service vehicles were seen leaving the area about 12.50pm.
It comes after more than a dozen rescues by surf lifesavers across Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Wollongong.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
