Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

In troubled times, nostalgia kicks in, says Music farmers' Jeb Taylor as records outsell CDs

Millie Costigan
By Millie Costigan
Updated January 3 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Talk about the cycle of life ... once consigned to the dustbin of eternity, vinyl records are back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Costigan

Millie Costigan

Regional Cadet

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.