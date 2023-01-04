The Illawarra coastline was a tad challenging for swimmers on Wednesday morning but the easterly swell with southerly winds became a surfer's delight as many point breaks and reef breaks produced barrels of fun.
Open beaches that were east-facing looked more ferocious with big waves and lots of white water, but spectators could be found on hills by Sandon or Barrack Points watching the brave take on waves well above head height.
Wave height was expected to peak on Thursday as winds got stronger, while a gale warning had been issued for Thursday across the Illawarra and Sydney coasts by the Bureau of Meteorology.
The southerly winds will bring some cooler temperatures with a top of 20 degrees expected for Wollongong and Kiama on Friday, 21 for Albion Park, with showers and chance of a thunderstorm.
At this stage the Bureau is predicting sunny days to return by Sunday.
