Man arrested in Helensburgh now facing child abuse, bestiality material charges

A man arrested in Helensburgh during an investigation into train and property vandalism is now facing allegations related to child abuse and bestiality material.
Officers from the Police Transport Command arrested the 39-year-old in December during an investigation into vandalism and subsequently charged him with property, weapon, prohibited drug and theft offences.
They also searched his home and seized a number of items, including electronic devices.
Following the examination of these devices, the man was again arrested at Sutherland Police Station on Wednesday.
He was charged with another 12 offences, including possession and control of child abuse material originated from overseas, possession of child abuse material, possession of bestiality material, committing a sexual act towards another and committing a sexual act towards another between 10 and 16 years of age.
He was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.
