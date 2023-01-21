Serious crash at Burrawang closes Illawarra highway

Emergency services are responding to a serious car crash on Illawarra Highway at Burrawang.
Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route and expect delays as the Illawarra Highway remains closed in both directions between Church Street and Burrawang Station Road.
Transport for NSW crew and a tow truck are also attending to the accident reported just before 5pm.
Police investigations are ongoing with more information to come.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.