Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Serious crash at Burrawang closes Illawarra highway

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated January 21 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
file image

Emergency services are responding to a serious car crash on Illawarra Highway at Burrawang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.