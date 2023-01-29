Thousands of Illawarra students will take their first steps into 'big school' on Monday, as parents wave from the gate with tissues in hand.
For five-year-old Patrick Ryan, the first day of kindy couldn't come soon enough.
The new Mount Ousley Public School student has already tried on his uniform, he's investigated his new school's sandpit, and he's nervous about "nothing at all".
When Patrick tried on his new school shoes, the five-year-old said he already "felt like a teenager".
Mum Lauren Ryan said the first day was going to be harder on her than on her confidant little five-year-old.
"He's ready to go to school - I think it will be me standing there not wanting to leave!" she said.
Mt Ousley Public School Principal Emily Jones said first day nerves can be a challenge for both kids and parents, but the beginning of school is a "huge milestone" for families.
"Parents are often a little bit more nervous than the children, so for mums and dads, have the tissues ready for when you get back to the car," she said.
Parents can ensure their kids start the year on the right foot by giving them a low-sugar breakfast, arriving to school with a bit of time to spare, and making sure they have an easy-to-access water bottle, Ms Jones said.
As kindy kids take on their first day at primary school, Year 7 students will be doing the same in high school, navigating new classrooms, teachers, and friendships.
For Year 7 student Lachlan Bee, who will start at Corrimal High School this year, there's so much to look forward to.
The 12-year-old said the school's woodwork and cooking classes had caught his eye, and he was excited to play for the school's soccer team - and maybe even take on the professional league one day.
Corrimal High School Principal Paul Rogers said the first day for Year 7 students can be strange, going from the oldest group at primary school to the youngest in high school, and it's important to remember that everyone is feeling "a little nervous".
"It can be a really tricky transition but it's an exciting time," he said.
Mr Rogers said parents can help their kids make the easiest transition by ensuring they feel feel prepared, making sure they have their books and stationary, and checking the school's start and finish times.
Mr Rogers encouraged parents who may have questions or concerns to get in touch with their child's school.
"Particularly new parents, the best place to get information from is the school, so don't be afraid to make a phone call," he said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
