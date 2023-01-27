The main drag of Thirroul had an unexpected lunch-time arrival after a more than one metre long red belly black snake slithered past shoppers and diners near the corner of McCauley Street and Lawrence Hargrave Drive on Friday afternoon.
The snake was first spotted emerging from underneath a white SUV during the lunch rush.
Cafe staff attempted to cordon off the reptile while animal rescue services were called, however none were available to safely remove the venomous creature.
In search of a better hiding spot the snake began to make its way to Lawrence Hargrave Drive, drawing a crowd.
"He was trying to hide, not too successfully," one observer noted.
Eventually, bystanders were able to contact Nico Plaza, a landscaper from Stanwell Park who is known for taking photos of snakes.
"I just heard that it was it was in trouble and they said that no one was coming to pick it up. So yeah, I just thought I'd go down and help out," he said.
Having just finished his shift, Mr Plaza arrived on scene shirtless and in about a minute was able to get the snake safely in a bag.
With the assistance of a few onlookers, the snake was quickly captured into a bag and subsequently returned to the bush.
"I was in such a rush that the bag wasn't on my hoop, so I had to get my mates to put in on the hoop," Mr Plaza said.
According to observers, the snake may have been a long way from home, with the car it slithered out from having recently returned from the Southern Highlands.
While red belly black snakes are poisonous, with hospitalisation not uncommon after a bite, many bite victims experience only mild or negligible symptoms, according to the Australian Museum, and concern was more for the snake's welfare.
"I felt for the animal more than anything," the observer said.
With the snake mating season running during the warmer months, sightings of snakes on the prowl pick up during the summer.
