All the photos from Sunday's By the C festival

Thousands flooded Fairy Meadow's Thomas Dalton Park over the weekend with camping chairs in tow to tune into live music across two single-day festivals.
A crowd of all ages turned up for Saturday's SummerSalt festival, a cruisy affair headlined by Angus & Julia Stone and Ben Harper, and on Sunday, an adult crowd payed tribute to Australian rock at the By the C festival, headlined by the Hoodoo Gurus.
Dave Faulkner and the Gurus had the "late call" to lead the lineup after Jimmy Barnes was forced to pull out due to back and hip surgery.
Faulkner told The Mercury in December crowds in the 'Gong "get into their rock" and, he always enjoyed playing for the lively crowds.
Thirsty Merc, The Screaming Jets, Baby Animals, Noiseworks and The Living End gave audiences a strong dose of Aussie rock in the lead up to the Gurus.
Many attendees brought their own camping chairs to stake out a spot on the grass, while others were on their feet, rocking out to the classic acts.
Rock-devotees leaned up against the stage barrier, singing their hearts out and raising their drinks to the icons on stage.
While the day was overcast, the sticky humidity got to some festival-goers, who cooled off by pouring bottles of water over their heads and dousing each other with spray-bottles.
