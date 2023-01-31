Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Father-of-ten Alexander Buxton busted four times the legal limit behind the wheel at Minnamurra

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minnamurra Boat Ramp, where police arrested Alexander Buxton on the weekend. File picture.

A Berkeley father-of-ten blocked his nostrils and jerked his head away from police when they tried to breath test him on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.