Big changes are coming to Tarrawanna village with three of the existing businesses either selling up or moving on.
The Meadow Street Grocers and Deli will become a Foodworks next month, while the long-time owners of the Tarrawanna Fish shop have decided to handover the reins after 36 years.
The Tarrawanna Post Office is also up for sale.
Tarrawanna Fish Shop owner Vera Mitrevski said she had made the decision to sell her business after a tough couple of years.
However, she said she was looking forward to a "relaxing" retirement after having served "generations of customers" for 36 years.
"I have loved running our fish and chips shop with my husband but I think we are getting too old, we can't do it anymore."
Mrs Mitrevski said running a business has been incredibly hard the past few years with the COVID-19 lockdown and the severe staff shortage.
"Younger people don't want to do this anymore, I have struggled getting staff," she said.
The popular joint on Meadow Street is known for its food items made from scratch.
"We make everything fresh, we don't use frozen items. I think that's what people like," she said.
The fish and chip joint is now up for sale with the owners ready to let go when they find the right buyer.
"We've had some interest from potential buyers but we are still looking," she said.
"A sad day indeed and time for a well deserved retirement..great fish n chips are hard to come by," a Facebook user Eve Eve said.
"As much as I will miss Vera and her amazing chips , she has worked so hard and long, and raising her own family at the same time to feed all of us. She and her husband deserve retirement," another comment read.
The Meadow Street Grocers and Deli, which is opposite the fish and chip shop has been running with lower stock levels low and is preparing to pass on the ownership to FoodWorks next month.
An East Corrimal resident has supported the announcement, saying Foodworks is an excellent choice of brand for Tarrawanna.
"Really looking forward to Foodworks coming. Corrimal shopping centre is very hard for the elderly who struggle to walk to shop at, so Foodworks is an excellent choice of brand to come to Tarrawanna," she said.
The Mercury contacted the owner but he was unavailable for a comment.
A sales listing for the post office has described it as a "great post office located on an idyllic suburban strip" with contact information to arrange inspections.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.