Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Tarrawanna deli and the Fish and Chips shop ready to handover reins

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarrawanna Fish and Chips shop owner Vera Mitrevski has decided to handover the reins after running the business for 36 years. Picture by Adam McLean.

Big changes are coming to Tarrawanna village with three of the existing businesses either selling up or moving on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.