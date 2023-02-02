Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Third-term horror show sees Hawks slump continue

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 2 2023 - 10:13pm, first published 9:30pm
Illawarra had no answers for Barry Brown Jr (centre) on Thursday night. Picture - Getty Images

Illawarra sit stranded on a franchise-low three wins for the season with just one game remaining after surrendering a 16-point halftime lead to go down 91-81 to New Zealand on Thursday.

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

