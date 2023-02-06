South Coast and Illawarra clubs have proven they're up there with some of Australia's best, following an impressive showing at the final of the Australian Boardriders Battle.
Kiama-based Jones Beach Boardriders Club were especially impressive in Newcastle on the weekend, progressing all the way to the semifinals of Australia's biggest grassroots boardrider event which involves more than 70 of Australia's best boardrider clubs.
Some 24 of these clubs made it to last weekend's final, including Illawarra club Scarborough.
Scarborough did well on the opening day on Saturday and headed into the main day, the team's event, seeded No 1 but unfortunately were knocked out in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
Jones Beach also did well on Saturday, with club junior Lennix Smith and over 35 competitor Matt Thompson winning their division.
The club's female competitor Oceania Rogers finished second in her division, as did the club's open age competitor Nick Clifford.
Jones Beach Boardriders Club president Joel Trist said the club had a really good day with its individual events.
"We were in fourth spot after Saturday and did really well on the team's day the following day. We were very happy to make the semifinals," he said.
"To be within the top eight clubs in Australia is a pretty incredible result for us.
"It was a very big achievement for the club, we were so happy to come out of it with a semifinal finish.
Read more: Home is where the heart is for keen King
"We have come in sixth before when the national final was at Cronulla but we've never got that high for a long time, so it is probably up there with our best achievement."
Trist added that the biggest annual boardriders event across Australia kicked off Jones Beach's boardriders' season for the year.
"Hopefully you will see numbers grow even more as a result of this impressive showing.
"We've got about 150-160 members at the moment and our focus this season will be like last season, pushing our juniors and female competitors in terms of improving and going on to the next level and competing in a few other team events throughout the year."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.