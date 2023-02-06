Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Jones Beach excel at Australian Boardriders Battle final in Newcastle

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jones Beach Boardriders Club member Oceania Rogers at the Australian Boardriders Battle. Picture: Bob Willetts

South Coast and Illawarra clubs have proven they're up there with some of Australia's best, following an impressive showing at the final of the Australian Boardriders Battle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.