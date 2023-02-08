A woman has detailed how Gerringong masseur Mark Horsfall allegedly sexual assaulted her during an hour-long massage.
In the second day of evidence in the trial of Horsfall, who is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and sexual touching without consent, the court heard from the second alleged victim of Horsfall's actions.
The South Coast woman met Horsfall through Facebook and began talking to him about the ongoing pain she suffered as a result of a previous violent relationship.
The woman told Wollongong District Court that Horsfall told her he was a masseur and could help.
In March 2021, after finishing a shift, the woman suffered pins and needles in her arms and was losing feeling, leading her to accept Horsfall's offer of a massage.
The massage was arranged to take place at Horsfall's mother's house in Culburra Beach.
After undressing, the woman lay face down on the massage table with a towel covering her buttocks.
Soon after the massage began, the woman said Horsfall told her she had "really nice, soft skin".
"[This] made me feel a little uneasy," she said. "It's not something you say to someone you're massaging, I thought it was an out of place comment to say."
This comment began the ordeal the woman said she suffered at the hands of Horsfall for over an hour.
Moving down her back, the woman said Horsfall removed the towel that was tucked under legs.
"He said, 'Nice arse, it looks yummy."
Horsfall then moved to massage between the woman's legs and pulled her legs apart.
"He said, 'She's winking at me,' and his fingers were caressing me inside of my vagina, and then he put his fingers inside me."
The woman told the court that she never consented to any sexual acts as part of the massage and that she expected Horsfall to be "professional".
The woman said she lay on the massage table in fear, waiting for Horsfall to finish.
"I lay there for him to do what he needed to be done, so it was over and done with," she said.
However, according to the woman, Horsfall continued to touch her without her consent.
Horsfall allegedly rolled the woman onto her back and started massaging her shoulders from the top down to her breasts.
"He asked do I like them being bitten, then he started kissing [my breasts] and I said, 'No, I don't like it at all," the woman said.
"Then he stopped and moved down, pushed my legs apart, started to put his head between my legs and tongue in my vagina."
The ordeal only ended, the woman said, when she told Horsfall she had to get home.
The woman then towelled herself, collected her belongings and left. That night, the woman said she got into the shower, and stood under the running water crying "because I felt so dirty".
This was not the end of the contact between Horsfall and the woman. The next day, the pair communicated via message. The woman would later tell police she felt like she was being stalked by Horsfall, including one incident where he showed up at her work and told her he had a sexual dream about her within earshot of the woman's colleague.
In cross-examination from defence barrister Rajiv Baldeo, it became clear that this was not Horsfall's recollection of events.
Mr Baldeo put to the woman that in the days prior to the massage she had sent Horsfall an "adult-type film" of a sexual massage.
During the massage in Culburra, Mr Baldeo said, the woman asked Horsfall to "f---" her and touched Horsfall's groin.
"No, I totally deny touching him," the woman said.
Mr Baldeo said to the woman that the pair kissed and the woman "enthusiastically participated in the sexual acts that occurred" including both performing oral sex on each other.
"Disagree," the woman said.
The jury was shown messages and call logs between Horsfall and the woman in the days after the massage, to which Mr Baldeo asked the woman why she called Horsfall.
"We started off as a friendship," she said. "I didn't stop it, [but] I still didn't ask him to do those things he did to me in that massage."
At the close of the day's proceedings, a set of agreed facts was read to the jury, outlining incidents where Horsfall has admitted to touching five women at a Gerringong massage parlour between November 2020 and March 2021.
The court heard the details of each incident, where Horsfall touched the women's breasts, buttocks and vaginas while commenting on their appearance.
In one instance, Horsfall rubbed a woman's clitoris before she tensed up, and then Horsfall put his finger over his lips in a shushing gesture.
In another incident, Horsfall told a woman "You have a yummy bottom" before rubbing the woman's bottom and touching her labia.
One woman was asked if she had a boyfriend, before Horsfall touched the woman's vagina.
During a massage in March 2021, Horsfall asked the woman he was giving a massage if she would like a private "home masseuse".
"We can start in the spa with some champagne," he said.
Then, Horsfall pulled the woman's underwear, kissed the woman on her lips, before he began touching her clitoris and penetrating her vagina with his finger.
Horsfall then admitted to performing oral sex on the woman without her consent. After this woman left the massage parlour she reported what had happened to her friend, and went to Wollongong Hospital where a sexual assault forensic exam was undertaken. DNA from Horsfall was found in a mouth swab and on the woman's underwear.
Horsfall is expected to take to the stand tomorrow as the trial continues in front of Judge Robert Sutherland.
