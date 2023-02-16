Wollongong Central's entertainment hub is growing with the news Strike Bowling will open in April.
Funlab has announced Wollongong's Strike Bowling will open on April 14. The venue will include a 24-player laser tag arena.
It will join Funlab's other Wollongong Central venues B. Lucky & Sons and Holey Moley, bringing a world of entertainment to the heart of Wollongong.
The new venue will feature 10 bowling lanes, two party rooms and a 24-player laser tag arena, ushering in a new world of fun for young and old alike.
Wollongong's Strike Bowling decor will draw on themes from the 1980's Memphis and Miami beach culture, inspired by Italian designer Ettore Sottsass and French designer Camille Walala.
There will also be a convenient lane service so you can grab a bite to eat or quench your thirst while you are playing.
The 24-player laser tag arena will feature a state-of-the-art design, easy-to-use props and great music soundtracks.
Strike's fully equipped cocktail bar will include all the classics alongside its famous in-house creations, while the gourmet kitchen will be cooking up mouth-watering old-school style sandwiches and burgers.
Funlab's chief executive Michael Schreiber said the inclusion of Strike Bowling and laser tag to the existing B. Lucky & Sons and Holey Moley venues will cement Wollongong Central as the ultimate adventure experience.
"We wanted to create a one-stop shop for ultimate out-of-this-world fun experiences, perfect for all ages," he said.
"From kids and families, to young adults who want to let loose with a crazy cocktail while they're on the lanes, our Wollongong precinct is up everyone's alley.
"Our goal is to ensure everyone is having a good time, some delicious food and beverages, and a bit of healthy competitive socialising in the process."
He said research had shown Australians wanted more than just the usual pub or restaurant experience when socialising with friends.
"And and our venues are perfect for this," he said.
"With mini golf, arcades and now laser tag and bowling at Wollongong, it really brings out your inner child and takes experiential socialising to the next level."
Wollongong's Strike Bowling and laser tag will cost $14 per person. Children will be able to bowl each day before 4pm for $10.
Pre-booking is available now here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
