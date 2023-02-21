Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bulli resident calls for 'boycott' of self-service at Woolies as a 'matter of principle'

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 21 2023 - 8:48pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Gripton refuses to use self-service at Woolies Bulli. Picture by Adam McLean

A Bulli resident has vowed never to scan his own groceries at supermarket self-service counters, calling it "a matter of principle".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.