"Back then they announced they were having trials in school for the South Coast team for the CHS [Combined High School] stuff and I heard about that and I thought that would be cool. I never really played competitive volleyball before that but I was just very interested in it so I went to that trial. I didn't make the team but I was selected as a shadow player and I learnt a lot from being a shadow player. Then in the next couple of years I really started getting into the sport. [I started] doing a lot of training and started to try and push to be a lot better."