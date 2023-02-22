An Illawarra man has confessed to supplying almost 10 kilograms of cannabis and 223 grams of meth after his role in a drug syndicate was uncovered in an investigation of an encrypted app.
Joshua Dendulk appeared before Wollongong Local Court via video link on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.
Agreed facts stated Dendulk came under police notice during an Australian Federal Police investigation into the encrypted communication platform ANOM.
The FBI developed the app in 2018 that was used by organised criminal gangs, allowing federal agents to monitor activity like drug supply in real time.
Dendulk's ANOM profile was under the username '1111' and on April 12, 2021, he received a picture from a user named 'Big Bat' showing a bag of cannabis with a text, "these r ready if u r".
At 9pm Dendulk replied, "I'll be coming Sunday or Monday, my driver got community service on weekend and I got court tomorrow". Investigators tracked the message sent from a location consistent with Dendulk's Illawarra address.
A few weeks later, Big Bat asked Dendulk what he needed, to which Dendulk replied "whatever you can do".
Big Bat responded the next day and said "it's OK my bro I'll get you 10 pound and 10 okers (slang for ounces) eye 55k will be OK ... I'll pay the rest".
The pair locked in a time for Dendulk to pick up the 226 grams of meth and 4.6 kilograms of cannabis at Bernie Way, Green Valley from another ANOM user named 'Rusty' who was waiting in a white van.
Another delivery was organised on May 21, 2021 when Dendulk messaged Big Bat saying he missed him and he was "ready to go another 10 green my brother".
Dendulk complained that his bail curfew conditions made it hard to pick up the drugs, but Big Bat reassured his "beautiful brother" they would work out a time.
Dendulk responded "Eetswa my brother got 30000 here now by ten thinking 40000 my brother" when discussing their next pick up.
On May 31, 2021, police were carrying out surveillance when they spotted a white Commodore picking up a white package from a white van.
Officers followed the Commodore which stopped at a service station and arrested a man, who disclosed there was cannabis in the car for "Josh" but refused to provide a last name.
Police seized a tested 10 resealable plastic bags full of green leaf, confirmed to be 4.44kg of cannabis leaf.
Meantime Dendulk messaged Big Bat and said "brother my bloke got pinched on the way home".
Dendulk, who was arrested on December 13, 2021, will face Wollongong District Court in March where he will receive his date for sentence.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
