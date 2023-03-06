If you've ever thought about trying out an electric vehicle then this Sunday could be the time to do it at a car show just south of the Illawarra.
From eBikes to EV cars, eScooters, electric gardening equipment, the Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) on the South Coast is inviting the public to take a look under all bonnets and get a vision of the future.
SHASA President, Kathryn Maxwell, said in 2022 the number of electric cars in Australia doubled to 70,000.
"The Tesla 3 outsold the Toyota Camry and ... by now there are already 80-90,000 electric cars in Australia," she said.
"About four out of every five are fully electric and one in five is a plug-in hybrid. In January, almost 20 per cent of new passenger vehicle sales were electric vehicles."
The expo is about 60 to 90 minutes south in Batemans Bay, but it will have an array of cool things on show.
Not only can the public test-drive and check under the bonnet, they will also have an opportunity to learn about:
"We're going to have about 11 of these different electric cars there for you to see, and they'll be brought along by their owners, who'll be happy to talk about what's good about them, what's not so great, why they chose their model, and what it's like driving them in this part of the world," Ms Maxwell said.
The 2023 Electric Vehicle (EV) Expo is on Sunday 12 March 2023 from 10am to 3 pm at Hanging Rock Batemans Bay.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.