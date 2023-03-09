A more confident and experienced Jessica Hull is ready to make good during her career purple patch.
Now aged 26, the Albion Park runner feels now is her time to shine and has the 2024 Paris Olympics firmly in her sights.
"I'm 26 now so between now and LA [Olympics] 2028, this is my career purple patch," she said.
"I'm pretty determined to carry the momentum each year into the different championships. We have a world championships to get through first but I have all my eyes on Paris. that's for sure."
Hull's though immediate goal is to finish the Australian domestic season in style, staring on Saturday at the Sydney Track Classic.
Hull, who has recently won bronze at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, will be vying for the Australian 3000m Championship at the Sydney Track Classic.
"Saturday night should be a good one up in Sydney," she said.
"I'll do that and then head up to Brisbane on the last weekend of March for nationals.
"That will be my last two races in the Australian track season then I'll gear up for a big European campaign which will kick off in May at the Doha Diamond League."
Having raced all around the world, including last July when she became the fastest women over a mile in a race in Oregon, Portland, finishing in 4:19:89, Hull was enjoying racing in Australia "more than ever".
"I think at the moment the most important thing is racing in Australia. It is pretty cool," she said.
"I haven't had a chance to do that too much in my career, especially in the Australian domestic season just because I've been based in America and we prioritse our indoor season instead of the Australian outdoor.
"Just to be able to be here in Australia and see the momentum building around our sport is really cool right now.
"I've never experienced a crowd like we had down in Melbourne at the Maurie Plant Meet two weeks ago. I've never seen that in Australia. To kind of see it first hand and be an athlete that is enjoying the atmosphere and stuff that is being built in Australia, it is a really exciting time."
After the nationals Hull plans on taking a break in the first week of April.
But in the meantime she is running between 130 to 140 kilometres a week and being consistent in her training.
"I can see the consistency really starting to pay off," Hull said.
"My strength has really improved a lot. I've been able to turn that into some really good racing.
"And my experience over time is starting to show in my racing too. I think you are starting to see me coming more of a patient racer.
"That is coming from confidence and experience and testing my gut out there, not being the one that I'm out of a race if things aren't going my way.
"It is cool seeing that growth and development in the sport which is allowing me to work hard on my weaknesses.
"That also keeps me hungry, keeps me going to training every day, trying to just get a little bit better and sharpen the tool box, making sure that when I go overseas and race against these European women in May, June,July, August - I have the pieces that I need to race with them.
"I'm learning a lot in the Australian season by racing so tactically and really just enjoying it.
"I'm determined to keep improving and just giving myself the best chance to race well here and overseas."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
