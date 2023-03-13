Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra women still being told abortion is illegal by some doctors: health advocate

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"The shame women are still carrying with this medical procedure - which one in four women have in their lifetime - it's outrageous," Miranda Batchelor, from the Illawarra Women's Health, Centre said. Picture by Robert Peet.

More than three years after abortion was decriminalised, some Illawarra women are still being told by health workers that the procedure is illegal, reproductive health advocates say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.