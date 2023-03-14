The mercury will reach the mid 20s on Wednesday in Wollongong, on Thursday it'll peak at 33 and remain in the early 30s until Sunday. This is almost 10 degrees hotter than the long-term average for the city in March of 23.9. Wollongong's hottest ever March day on record was back in 2018 when the mercury soared to 37.6 degrees on March 18.