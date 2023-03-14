Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong: Roads, businesses flood in Warrawong, Warilla during deluge

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forget the rain, Oak Flats man Jack Clarke's as happy as a duck in water in his temporary home by Lake Illawarra this week. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The downpours may have flooded roads, car parks and footy fields, but emergency services had minimal call outs during Tuesday's rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.