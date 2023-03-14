The downpours may have flooded roads, car parks and footy fields, but emergency services had minimal call outs during Tuesday's rain.
During the 24 hours to 3pm, 25.4 millimetres of rain had been recorded in Albion Park, with 20.6mm in Bellambi and 46.8mm in Kiama.
It resulted in 20 emergency calls for Illawarra's SES crews, with floodwaters flowing across roads, leaking into roofs and rushing into some buildings.
SES Superintendent Tom Jory said crews are aware of floodwaters around Warrawong and Warilla but said it's "not generating a huge amount of work for us".
"It means members of the community are making the right decisions and not driving through floodwaters," he said.
The rain didn't bother Oak Flats man Jack Clarke who said give him a good ocean swell, his trusty camper Betty and there's no way a few raindrops are going to get in his way.
He's among a host of people staying at an unofficial campground at Lake Illawarra this week, and was busy putting a tarp on his beloved camper when the Illawarra Mercury arrived at the Kully Bay car park.
Her name is Betty because she's better than the rest.- Jack Clarke
"I drive this to work and park it there, why would I spend the money when this is self-contained," he said of his job at the steelworks.
Mr Clarke is a diesel fitter mechanic by trade and his 22-seat Toyota Coaster bus Betty is his pride and joy.
"I built the whole lot myself, I'm about to put in a hot water system," he said. "Her name is Betty because she's better than the rest," he said.
Despite all the rain on Monday and Tuesday, the Illawarra is set for a burst of heat that will provide mid-summer temperatures for the rest of the week.
The mercury will reach the mid 20s on Wednesday in Wollongong, on Thursday it'll peak at 33 and remain in the early 30s until Sunday. This is almost 10 degrees hotter than the long-term average for the city in March of 23.9. Wollongong's hottest ever March day on record was back in 2018 when the mercury soared to 37.6 degrees on March 18.
Hot weather is also on the way to Kiama with a top of 27 on Wednesday. On Thursday it'll reach 32 degrees and the mercury will hover around 30 degrees for the rest of the week. On Kiama's hottest ever March day the temperature soared to 39.5 degrees, this happened on March 18, 2018.
The long-term median rainfall for Albion Park is 152.3mm, 142.5mm for Kiama and 126mm for Bellambi.
Weatherzone meteorologist Steph Spackman said Australia's method of marking the seasons based on calendar months (as opposed to the equinox and solstice) means very warm temperatures are possible in March.
She said it was not unheard of to get "pretty warm days in March and even get some quite warm days in April"
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
