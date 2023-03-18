Illawarra Mercury
Late Broncos blitz buries Dragons at Suncorp

Updated March 18 2023 - 10:03pm, first published 7:27pm
Corey Paix celebrates the try that set the Broncos second-half blitz in motion on Saturday night. Picture by Getty Images

It was a game effort, but St George Illawarra fell well short of an upset win over Brisbane on Saturday, conceding a staggering four tries in the final 10 minutes to go down 40-18.

