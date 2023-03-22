Illawarra Mercury
Nurses protest outside Wollongong Day Surgery to call for better conditions

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
March 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Patient safety is being put at risk by understaffing, forced overtime and inadequate ratios, nurses claim as they walked off the job on Wednesday.

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

