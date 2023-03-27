Shellharbour Marina workers are worried as growing youth unrest and violence spills into the community.
Teens gather as early as 4am some days at the popular Shell Cove marina, and are accused of stealing, verbal abuse, vaping, malicious damage and riding motorised scooters at speed towards community members.
A parent said Woolworths had barred teenagers from entering, while a door of the supermarket is closed indefinitely "due to damage".
In a now-deleted social media plea to the community, Warilla High School principal Michelle Brook said growing violence and fights among students at the school were, in part, caused by issues at "the marina area".
On Monday the Mercury spoke to marina workers and all were too afraid to speak on the record for fear of retribution.
"I'd be too scared to say something to them [the teenagers] if they were causing trouble around my business," one said.
"One time I had to call the cops on them because I was scared. It's just not a nice place for families anymore."
Teens allegedly "mess up" the public toilets and one business owner walked in on 10 teens vaping in the centre's parents room.
One worker filmed teens swearing and yelling at a security guard, before the juveniles turned their abuse towards him.
"Everyone is talking about it, every resident, every business owner," he said.
I'd be too scared to say something to them [the teenagers] if they were causing trouble around my business.- Shellharbour Marina worker
Another business owner said 14 teens were arrested by police in a single incident. Another said parents were fearful of bringing their children to the marina.
Woolworths installed a security guard at the supermarket two to three weeks ago, and the retail giant said only repeat juvenile offenders had been barred.
"We're working with local police, council and centre management to find a workable solution to ensure a positive shopping experience for customers," a spokesman said.
A NSW Police spokeswoman said there has been no increase in crime, but officers have increased patrols due to anti-social behaviour.
She urged the public to report any matters to Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.