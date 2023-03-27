The chance to check out the inner workings of a police station was too good an opportunity for people to miss on the weekend.
The NSW election may have captured some people's attention on Saturday, but others headed to Lake Illawarra Police District's open day.
There was a PolAir helicopter on show, along with the police marine command, highway patrol, a paddy wagon and motorbike.
Big and little kids had the chance to check out historic police vehicles, and for those keen to join the force police recruitment officers were on hand.
This is the first open day the Oak Flats station has held since 2018, and there were huge queues of people keen to check out the station's cells.
"I can show them a nice, shiny police car, but most want to see the inside of the station," Sergeant Ben Walsh told the Illawarra Mercury ahead of open day.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
