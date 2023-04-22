It had been a long time between drinks in terms of away victories for the Wolves but the side picked up a crucial round 12 victory against Manly on Saturday evening in the Northern Beaches.
The 3-0 win was just the second away victory for Wollongong this season - their first coming all the way back in round two (February 11) against Sutherland.
It was a dominant victory for the Wolves, with the side unlucky not to be ahead in the first half before putting the result beyond doubt in the second period.
The victory also marks the team's first since beating the Mariners 3-0 nearly a month ago. Since that win in Wollongong, the team had lost two and drawn one game before the the visit to Manly on Saturday.
The team will also be pleased with keeping a consecutive clean sheet, with the side having conceded 12 goals in their previous three away games prior.
Coach David Carney spoke in the pre-game how the side were looking to build on their clean sheet against Sydney United last round.
The coach also hinted at a couple of changes and in the end there was just the one, with Mirza Muratovic replacing Jake Trew in the starting eleven.
Read more: Happy Horton enjoying Rosellas challenge
The match promised to be an extra spicy affair, with United knocking the Wolves out of the Australia Cup on penalties over a week prior to the league contest on Saturday.
With just 12 points from their first 11 matches and sitting in 12th before the contest, it was crucial the Wolves picked up a result on the road against an 11th placed United.
The opening chance fell to midfielder Samuel Riak in the fifth minute. Alex Masciovecchio made a dashing run into the box and laid the ball to the off-season signing in front of goal, but put his shot wide of the right post.
Team captain Lachlan Scott then stung the palms of United goalkeeper Levi Kaye in the eighth minute, but the stopper held on.
The Wolves' first warning sign came in the 21st minute when goalkeeper Tomas Butkovic punched the ball out of the box but only to Marcus Lal - who had his shot cleared off the line by vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi.
Former A-League product Matthew Sim had a venomous shot shortly after from outside the box but the ball landed wide.
Chances were then coming at both ends, with Masciovecchio forcing a stretching save down low by Kaye in the 24th minute.
Read more: South Coast aim to keep Flame burning
There were concerning scenes late in the first half with Muratovic looking to have sustained an injury to what appeared to be his knee. The former A-League player was helped off the field as he was not able to put any pressure on his right leg.
Trew came on as a result.
There was almost an own goal in the 41st minute with a deflection causing havoc in the Manly defensive box but Kaye was able to palm clear, before the goalkeeper was forced into action again moments later as Takumi Ofuka cut inside and unleashed into the stopper's right hand.
United went down the other end and almost scored before half-time. Kristian Santich lined the ball up with no pressure on the top of the penalty area but blazed the ball over the crossbar.
Scott then had a snapshot in first-half injury time that forced a brilliant reflex save from Kaye.
The deadlock was not broken as the sides went into the sheds but the Wolves had a right to feel unlucky not to be ahead in the contest - without completely controlling the game at the same time.
Manly's Sim had the first shot of the second half from distance, but it was comfortable for Butkovic.
The Wolves were the first to score however in the 55th minute after Chris McStay unleashed from distance where Kaye saved but could only guide the ball into the path to substitute Trew who tapped home for his fifth of the campaign and the score was 1-0 to the visitors.
It was then the Scott combination for the second in the 66th minute. Free-kick specialist Walter Scott lifted the ball from a set-piece to Lachlan - who had a free header and made no mistake.
The game was put to bed in the 73rd minute, this time by McStay who was free on the edge of the area following a corner and finished off the half volley with his left foot to make it 3-0.
There were more injury concerns for the Wolves before the end of the night however as Riak left the field in the 84th minute with his arm in a sling made from his jersey.
His fellow midfield partner McStay also went down clutching his knee in injury time, however he did return to finish off the game. It is an injury that has plagued the former Sutherland man at times this season.
The Wolves will be away from home against versus Sydney Olympic next week on Saturday (April 29).
Left-back Walter Scott will miss the clash against Olympic after picking up his fifth yellow card against Manly, meaning he is suspended.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.