In the midst of two positive results for the Wolves is the prospect of facing a strong Sydney Olympic side severely under-strength due to injuries and suspensions.
There were a number of casualties in the Wolves' 3-0 win against Manly last round. Midfield duo Chris McStay (knee) and Samuel Riak (shoulder) both suffered injuries against United, whilst attacker Takumi Ofuka sustained a broken toe.
It presents a tough test for coach David Carney as they go up against an Olympic side on Saturday that boasts incredible firepower such as former A-League players Roy O'Donovan, Fabio Ferreira and Nick Fitzgerald.
Despite the magnitude of the challenge, Carney said he was not fazed due to his mantra of backing his 'kids' for the entirely of the season already.
"This is going to be a very tough game for us," he said.
"But it's one where the young and the fringe players need to step up. So we will give it a good crack, but it's definitely going to be difficult.
Carney added that he had been impressed with his troops all season, but particularly the last two games with a 0-0 draw against a strong Sydney United side and the last win against Manly.
He said that the side's tenth place standing on the ladder was not a reflection on how much the team had progressed in such a short space of time.
"I think it's one of those seasons where we should really be further up on the table," he said.
"I think the performances have been there but we threw away the points against NWS Spirit and conceded a late penalty to Sydney FC. It's just a couple of individual errors that's killed us but we're learning from them."
Kickoff is 6:30pm.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
