Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong creek turned bright green by mystery pollution

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong councillor Cath Blakey at the creek which flows under Gipps St. Picture by Ben Langford.
Wollongong councillor Cath Blakey at the creek which flows under Gipps St. Picture by Ben Langford.

The search is on for the culprit responsible for pollution which turned a Wollongong city waterway bright green on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.