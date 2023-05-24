Have you seen wanted man Marcio Francisco?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Marcio Francisco in relation to his involvement in alleged break and enter offences.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers have issued a warrant for his arrest and added him to their most wanted list.
Police said 43-year-old Francisco is of Mediterranean appearance, around 180 centimetres tall with a solid build and brown/grey hair.
He is known to frequent Barrack Heights and surrounding areas.
As police conduct inquiries into Francisco's whereabouts, they have urged anyone with information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
