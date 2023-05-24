Illawarra Mercury
Brendon Halsey wanted for alleged stalk, intimidation offence

Updated May 25 2023 - 6:53am, first published 6:45am
Brendon Halsey is wanted for an alleged stalk, intimidation offence. Picture by Lake Illawarra Police District
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Brendon Halsey in relation to an alleged stalk, intimidation offence.

