Brendon Halsey wanted for alleged stalk, intimidation offence

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Brendon Halsey in relation to an alleged stalk, intimidation offence.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers have issued a warrant for his arrest and added him to their most wanted list.
Police said 39-year-old Halsey has a medium build, is around 175 centimetres tall and has black hair.
He is known to frequent Albion Park Rail, Wollongong and surrounding areas.
As police continue to conduct inquiries into Halsey's whereabouts, they urge anyone with information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
