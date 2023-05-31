Illawarra Mercury
Lucia's By The Sea licencee Andrea Rubbo and son of Bandidos boss Tory Vartiainen face court over alleged cocaine supply

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:21pm, first published May 31 2023 - 6:20pm
Andrea Rubbo (left) and Tory Vartiainen (right) faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in a cocaine supply ring. Pictures from file and Facebook.
A North Wollongong restaurateur and the son of a bikie boss are among a group of five men charged over their alleged involvement in a large-scale cocaine supply ring.

