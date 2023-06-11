Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons young guns back Carr as end to coaching sideshow looms

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 11 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons players have backed the retention of interim coach Ryan Carr beyond this season. Picture by Adam McLean
Dragons players have backed the retention of interim coach Ryan Carr beyond this season. Picture by Adam McLean

He's set to see out the season as Dragons interim coach, but that should not spell the end of Ryan Carr's time in Wollongong. That's the opinion of a dressing room that's found a fresh gear under the previously unknown 34-year-old thrust into the high-pressure role a month ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.