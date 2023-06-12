Illawarra Mercury
Dylan Piesley charged with assaulting Fairy Meadow McDonald's staff

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 12 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:39pm
Dylan Piesley was refused bail after police charged him with assaulting a McDonald's worker.
A North Wollongong man sick of waiting for his order at Fairy Meadow McDonald's allegedly unleashed on staff working there on Sunday night in a "disturbing" and "unprovoked" attack.

