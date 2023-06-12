A North Wollongong man sick of waiting for his order at Fairy Meadow McDonald's allegedly unleashed on staff working there on Sunday night in a "disturbing" and "unprovoked" attack.
Dylan Dean Piesley, 32, appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Monday after police charged him with assaulting police, two counts of common assault, resisting arrest and intimidation.
The court heard that the night before the concreting subcontractor became aggressive after having to wait for his food at the popular fast food outlet.
Piesley, who admitted he was drunk at the time, allegedly pushed and then punched a McDonalds employee in the head before threatening other workers.
"I'll stab you," Piesley is alleged to have said.
A short time later, police arrived and during the interaction with police, Piesley became aggressive.
Piesley's lawyer, Jacob Mecham said his client admitted to pushing and shoving the McDonalds employee but that police reacted violently, "crash tackling" him to the ground while he was cooperating.
Mr Mecham said his client told police they would know if he was challenging them.
"Look at the size of me, if I was resisting, you'd know it," Piesley said, according to Mr Mecham.
The police prosecutor opposed Piesley's application for bail, noting Piesley's history of offending, including on alcohol-related, driving and firearms matters.
Piesley had previously served time in jail for domestic violence offences and was currently on a community corrections order for firearms offences.
Mr Mecham said his client could be trusted to stay out of trouble while on bail, having previously been on parole and "done well".
"He has shown he is able to do the right thing while on strict conditional liberty," he said.
Registrar Leah Harvey found this and other conditions were not enough to grant Piesley bail, saying the allegations were "extremely alarming".
"An unprovoked attack on people doing their job because he didn't want to wait for his food," Ms Harvey said.
Piesley will return to court on Tuesday.
