South Coast farmer Darren Mark Colquhoun burnt down his house to claim $600k amid bushfire crisis, trial hears

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated June 13 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 6:00pm
Darren Colquhoun departs Wollongong Courthouse on day one of trial.
A trial has begun for a South Coast man who pocketed more than $600,000 from charities and his insurer after he allegedly burned down his house and passed it off as a casualty of the Black Summer bushfires.

