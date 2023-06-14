Sublime Point track re-opening answers still in the balance

Answers on whether the Sublime Point walk will ever be re-opened are likely to be months away once again, as further investigations are performed on the steep track.
The track has been closed since March 2022 after the National Parks and Wildlife Service judged it was unsafe after persistent heavy rains caused some parts of the ground to become unstable.
An investigation was being completed by a geotechnical expert and was said to be "a few months" away in February.
It is now a few months away again, after NPWS was told the expert needed more time to conduct more investigations at the site.
"The report is scheduled to be completed in the next few months," a NPWS spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"This will provide information on landslide susceptibility and describe the extent of any works required to safely re-open the track.
"The geotechnical report is delayed as the contractor advised that further fieldwork was required in order to properly assess the risk.
"The report should be delivered to NPWS by the end of July, so we can start to assess the recommendations and determine the next steps."
NPWS could not give an estimate as to when a decision might be made as it would depend on what comes in the report.
The track remains closed and helicopters have been delivering heavy materials for repairs to the lower part of the track.
"The safety of visitors is NPWS's highest priority and we ask that no one access the track while the improvement works and geotechnical assessments are being undertaken," the spokeswoman said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
