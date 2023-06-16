Bulli filmmaker's stint at Sydney Film Festival sparks hope for local industry

The Illawarra film industry will hopefully be given a boost after the head of the local screen guild was hand-picked for an intensive "incubator" at the Sydney Film Festival (SFF).
Nick Bolton was one of 13 film-makers selected for the week-long workshop, run by For Film's Sake, which results in six feature film pitches to industry heavyweights and the public on Saturday June 17.
"One of the reasons that I know I was selected onto this panel was because of my regionality, a lot of the other practitioners are from the urban cities," Bolton said.
Not only will the program give his own film-making a boost, by being in a room full of producers, performers, directors and film experts Bolton wants to persuade them of the benefits of making a movie in the Illawarra.
"I'd love to bring some of these guys down to show them around, because a lot of them are working wotj some of the top production companies in the country," he said.
"Everyone's got a pretty good history and pedigree and worked on some pretty decent projects."
His aim is to entice some of them to join the Screen Illawarra road-trip from Helensburgh to Nowra later in the year, showcasing some of the best screen locations.
His other aim from the week is to hopefully co-create a tangible movie idea.
"The Platform pitches will be a fascinating event for audiences to catch a glimpse of how ideas begin their circuitous journey to screen and an important opportunity for filmmakers to see firsthand how the Australian industry engages, shapes and supports storytellers find their voice in development," said Deanne Weir, chair of both Sydney Film Festival and For Film's Sake.
Being selected for the intensive is another notch in the Bulli film-makers belt, following on from the success of the film Mate being long-listed for the Oscars in 2022.
More recently, a short film he co-produced (Blockhead and Sparkles and the Flood of Tears) was nominated for Best Animation at the St Kilda Film Festival - an Academy Awards qualifying event.
His ultimate goal is to make a feature screened in every Australian cinema, that utilised talent, crew and the backdrop of his home in the Illawarra.
"All of this is kind of a validation [of your career] ... but it also helps tell your story as to why you should be entrusted with a lot of money to make a movie."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
