Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Jack de Belin was always optimistic on his way to 200 NRL games

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 20 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack de Belin will play his 200th NRL game. Picture by Anna Warr
Jack de Belin will play his 200th NRL game. Picture by Anna Warr

There have been plenty of highs and lows for Jack de Belin on his way to 200 games for St George Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.