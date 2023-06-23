Will kindness and humanity prevail? That's the thought that strikes fear into the heart of Jaymee Beveridge and keeps her up at night.
The proud Bindal woman is among a throng of First Nations people in the Illawarra pleading for her community to listen, to learn, and, to vote yes.
Tears flowed as she spoke of the injustices her people face everyday, the racism that exists and the misrepresentation of what a Indigenous Voice to Parliament could mean.
"I'm nervous, terrified, excited. The emotions are, I guess, endless. There's fear, there's real fear that this won't get up and that we'll just be silenced for another 230 years," she said through tears.
Ms Beveridge is the Woolyungah Indigenous Centre director, located at the University of Wollongong campus, and is part of the Illawarra's Yes23 referendum support push.
The campaign will launch on July 2, to coincide with the start of NAIDOC Week, and it's a chance for the community to come to the UOW event and find out more about what your vote in the referendum, speculated to be on October 14, could mean.
"The biggest misrepresentation or the mistruth that's being floated is that this will actually divide our nation. In actual fact, I see every individual that contributes to voting yes as being a part of the fibre that weaves together our nation," Ms Beveridge said. "I'm so worried that it's not though."
Illawarra Yes23 campaigner Jeremy Lasek urged people to get informed so they know "why this is so important for First Nations people.
"They've struggled for 200-plus years. This is them just saying 'please, give us a say in our own affairs'," he said.
"We want to get a message to those who think they don't have enough information and 'that's the reason that I vote no'. There is information available, it's a three minute read, the Uluru Statement of the Heart.
"If you're not informed, how can you make a sensible decision?"
Despite her fears, Ms Beveridge is "hopeful that humanity and kindness and just the notion of people doing the right thing will prevail".
"Ninety-seven per cent of people are voting for three per cent of the population," she said.
"Not only do we need a majority, we need a double majority. It needs to be the majority of all states and the majority within those states. And we know that some of our states have a history of being quite racist and were quite content with our voices not being heard in many spaces. So that gives me fear."
The Illawarra's Yes23 campaign launches at the Hope Theatre, building 40 in the UOW on Sunday, July 2 at 11am. The community are invited to attend this free event.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
