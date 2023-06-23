Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla mock emergency put crews put to the test

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:00pm
An environmental disaster was averted and a life saved when emergency services descended on Port Kembla during a mock training exercise on Friday.

