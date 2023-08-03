Police have issued an appeal to identify a man who may be able to assist with inquiries about minors allegedly being photographed at Thirroul train station.
It's alleged young people were photographed at the site about 3.40pm on February 23.
Wollongong police issued a picture of a man sitting at the station on Thursday and believe he may have information in relation to the incident.
He is described as being 20 years old, of Asian appearance and having a thin build.
The man was wearing a black and white striped shirt, and is pictured sitting by luggage while using a mobile phone.
Police have advised people who may be able to identify the man to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Wollongong Police District on 4226 7899, and to quote C76933019.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.