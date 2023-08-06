Illawarra Mercury
First swim out for Yes campaign held at North Beach Wollongong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 6 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 12:31pm
As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was making the national pitch to voters to get behind the Yes campaign for the Voice referendum at the Garma festival in the Northern Territory, around 100 people gathered at North Beach for a very Wollongong approach to political change.

