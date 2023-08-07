Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

Illawarra gardeners to go public for new Edible Garden Trail from Woonona to Helensburgh

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 9 2023 - 4:30pm, first published August 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Edible Garden Trail organisers and avid green thumbs Claudia Walters, AJ Linke, Zan Schmidt and Grant Lubyckij. Picture by Adam McLean
Illawarra Edible Garden Trail organisers and avid green thumbs Claudia Walters, AJ Linke, Zan Schmidt and Grant Lubyckij. Picture by Adam McLean

Dozens of northern Illawarra residents and community groups will open their gardens to the public to show off their veggie patches later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.