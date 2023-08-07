Dozens of northern Illawarra residents and community groups will open their gardens to the public to show off their veggie patches later this year.
The inaugural Illawarra Edible Garden Trail was created by four green thumbs with a passion for food, and will see a trail of gardens from Helensburgh to Woonona open across November 11 and 12.
Expect to see anything from a raised bed on verge to a tomato patch in a shady backyard to a small market garden, said event coordinator Anna Jane Linke.
"There'll be a trail map where people can go around and look at different gardens that are similar to their own growing area," she said.
"[People] can see what types of things others are growing and when and where to plant them ... and what's possible."
Sydney and the Blue Mountains already have established trails that are similar.
Ms Linke said the garden trail was needed in the region to show people how to could grow herbs on a window-sill to save money, or how to divvy up a large backyard that may be foreign to families who have migrated from Sydney.
It might also be a handy way to learn more about which mushrooms are safe to eat and which might be harmful.
The group hope to expand the trail annually and establish regular crop swaps (where people share surplus produce, cuttings and seeds), with the help of Healthy Cities and Food Fairness Illawarra.
"We just want to build connections between neighbours that might not have known each other before," Ms Linke said.
"If you're just growing a few things that you use regularly, even just herbs, it makes a huge difference to your grocery bill, but also the food [sustainability]."
The Edible Garden Trail, from Helensburgh to Woonona from 10am to 3pm, November 11 to 12. Tickets range from $17 to $28 through Eventbrite.
Gardeners wanting to open their space and add it to the trail, email AJ at gardentrail@foodfairnessillawarra.org.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
