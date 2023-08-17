Of the three Illawarra councils, Wollongong seems most supportive of a wind farm off the coast.
Earlier this week Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen opened public consultation on the proposed Illawarra offshore wind zone, which is between 10 and 30 kilometres off the coast and stretches from Wombarra to Gerringong.
Some Illawarra councils have not been receptive to the idea of offshore wind farms.
In December last year, Kiama Municipal Council passed a motion opposing plans for a wind farm and in June voted their approval of the company's decision to go away.
This week Shellharbour Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh reiterated her long-held opposition to wind farms.
"With the information - or lack of information - that's out there at the moment the answer for me is a big no," Cr Marsh said earlier this week.
"I do not support them, I do not want them and a lot of the community members I speak to are of the same opinion."
Wollongong City Council appears to be the most supportive of the offshore wind farm idea, with a spokesperson saying it could "help Wollongong become a clean energy city, explore innovative technology, and create new jobs for our community".
"Strategically, while the concept is still in its early days, it does align with council's efforts to respond to the climate emergency," the spokesperson said.
"We're committed to be open to discussions and engage with new opportunities like these, particularly as they're further refined and more detailed information becomes available, so that we can advocate for the best outcomes for our city, community and local environment."
The council's support for Illawarra-based renewable energy generation is written into both its Climate Change Mitigation Plan and the Invest Wollongong - Investment Prospectus.
Any offshore wind farm would fall under both federal and state jurisdictions.
The offshore component is the Federal Government's responsibility under the Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Act, while the onshore transmission of any energy generated would be in the NSW Government's remit.
"We are a stakeholder in both processes and will be advocating for positive short and long-term outcomes for the Wollongong community," the council spokesperson said.
The council will make a submission on the Federal Government's offshore wind zone and encouraged residents to go online or attend a drop-in session to learn more about the plan and have their say.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide.
