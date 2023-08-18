Illawarra Mercury
Bradley Dean Abbott groomed cop posing as girl, 14

Updated August 18 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 4:45pm
Bradley Dean Abbott departing Wollongong courthouse after his sentence on Friday, August 18. Picture by ACM
Bradley Dean Abbott departing Wollongong courthouse after his sentence on Friday, August 18. Picture by ACM

An Illawarra man has dodged jail time after being caught trying to groom someone he thought was a teenage girl - but was actually an undercover cop.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

