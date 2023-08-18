An Illawarra man has dodged jail time after being caught trying to groom someone he thought was a teenage girl - but was actually an undercover cop.
Bradley Dean Abbott, 30, received his sentence at Wollongong District Court on Friday, after he pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to groom someone under 16 years for sex.
The father-of-three used an online chatroom under the name 'Builder' when he started messaging the online identity - who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl - on February 3 2022.
Abbott responded "nice" when the girl promptly told him she was in Year 9.
"Have you been meeting up with guys on here?" he said.
"No ive neva (sic) done that," the girl replied.
Abbott then asked if the girl wanted to meet up, to which she responded "wat wuld we do?"
"Whatever you want. Could grab a coffee, or we could muck around in the car or something," Abbott said, later clarifying "muck around" to mean "kiss or have sex and even just feel".
When the girl said she wouldn't know what to do, Abbott said "I could teach you ... What do you reckon?"
The conversation moved to Google Hangouts where Abbott requested images from the girl.
"You're cute I'll give you that ... So you rekon (sic) you'd be able to steal a bit of time tomorrow?" he said.
In another conversation, the girl said she was about to go to bed when Abbott asked what she would be doing there, before encouraging her to masturbate.
"Will you try it for me babe?" he said, and then asked about "last night" the next day.
Police sent another image, to which Abbott responded "very hot babe".
Tendered court documents stated Abbott started to backtrack on wanting to meet the minor and told her to promise she would delete the conversation.
Abbott was arrested in Fairy Meadow on March 14 2022 and told police he didn't recall speaking to anyone under 16, but said "that would be me, yes" after being shown screenshots from the chatroom.
When police asked why Abbott asked the girl to not tell anyone, he said "I got too carried away and I wanted it over ... I've never done anything ... it was making me sick and I just wanted to end it".
A search warrant of his home was executed however no further evidence of offending was found on his devices.
Defence barrister Slade Howell said Abbott's actions were a less serious example of the offence.
"There was no repeated conduct. He didn't attempt to regain contact between the last communication and the arrest date," Mr Howell said.
However the Crown said the intent to engage in future conduct was evident as Abbott had inquired to do so on three occasions.
Judge Andrew Haesler accepted the matter was at the "lower level of still very serious offending" however there was "no indication there was a pattern of ongoing activity".
Abbott was sentenced to an 18-month recognisance release order, with requirements to comply with a supervision plan and continue with psychological treatment.
He has also been place on a Child Prohibition Order and must not travel interstate or overseas.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
