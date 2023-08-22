Giving all swimmers a free shark repellent wetsuit would be more effective against shark attacks than the nets about to be installed again off Wollongong beaches, a city councillor said.
Environmentalists reacted with outrage after the NSW Government on Monday revealed the nets would be back this coming summer, including at six Illawarra beaches.
This was just weeks after the government's data from the previous shark meshing season showed close to 90 per cent of the animals caught were not the target tiger and white sharks, and were instead rays, dolphins and turtles, many of which died.
Wollongong City Council is one of many coastal local governments that wants the nets gone for good.
Wollongong Greens councillor Cath Blakey said there were several alternatives to help protect swimmers that had been proven to be more effective and less deadly.
These include SMART drumlines, tagged shark listening stations and drone surveillance.
"It would be far more effective for the NSW government gave any resident that wanted one a Shark Stop wetsuit, than deploy the shark nets which kill dolphins, turtles and rays and give a false sense of security," she said.
"There has also been shark smart training and accreditation of the regional drone fleet at Coledale and Stanwell Park (Surf Life Saving Clubs).
"Plus there have also been other suggestions like the WA rebate for personal shark deterrent devices - electrical, magnetic and audio devices showing some benefit, but no guarantee."
Almost two-thirds of all marine creatures caught in the nets last season died before they were released, including eight dolphins which were found dead, one off Thirroul Beach.
Mr Minns had said he didn't think the new technologies would be ready for summer.
"It's a good ambition to remove shark nets in Sydney, but we've got a ways to go when it comes to that shark detection technology,"he said.
Animal advocacy group Humane Society International said this was a betrayal of Labor's words before the state election, that "Labor will support the reassessment of shark nets to move towards non-lethal new technologies".
Australian Marine Conservation Society scientist Dr Leonardo Guida said the government already had effective modern-day solutions in use.
"Having a shark net in the water is like having a single strip of mesh no wider than your finger on a fly screen door and hoping to keep the flies out," he said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.