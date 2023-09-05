It was the first chance Illawarra Hawks members have had to run the rule over the majority of the 2023-24 squad - and they seemed pretty impressed.
Hundreds of Hawks faithful were at The Snakepit as the Hawks hit the paint against their NBL rivals, the New Zealand Breakers, in a pre-season match-up.
New signings Mason Peatling, Todd Blanchfield and Biwali Bayles made their presence felt and Will Hickey and Lachlan Olbrich stood up in the 30-point third quarter. The smooth class of Tyler Harvey was there for all to see too as the Hawks ran out 85-74 victors.
Both teams were minus some big names - Justin Robinson, AJ Johnson and Dan Grida among the missing Hawks while the Breakers were without World Cup stars Izayah Le'afa and Finn Delany as well as a bunch of regulars.
The Hawks will face the Breakers in a closed scrimmage on Wednesday, September 6, before heading to the Gold Coast for the NBL Blitz on September 18.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.