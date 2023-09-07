A man has been banned from going near a Dapto cafe after he subjected a woman to a perverted sexual act in front of customers as she waited in line for coffee.
Jake Gerald Platt was jailed for a maximum of 17 months after he pleaded guilty to a string of offences stemming from the May 29 incident and his dramatic arrest that followed.
The 28-year-old dialled into Wollongong Local Court from Goulburn Correctional Centre on Thursday.
Tendered court documents state the victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking along Bong Bong Road, Dapto when Platt turned around to walk in her direction.
Platt had walked out of the woman's sight by the time she got to a nearby cafe, however when she was lining up at the front counter, she felt someone fondling her backside.
The woman felt a body leaning hard against hers and turned around to see Platt, who had his pants slightly down and his genitals exposed in front of several staff and customers.
He rubbed his penis against the woman's backside before he left, with the incident caught on CCTV.
Staff contacted police and described Platt as having a mullet haircut and teardrop tattoo on his face.
Nearby officers saw him walking along a footpath and told him to stop however he ignored their instructions. He continued to ignore them when they exited their vehicle.
Officers then took hold of Platt's arm twice however he pulled free. When he was taken to the ground he thrashed his body so hard that further assistance was required.
At one stage during the wrestle, Platt took a female officer's glasses from her face and squashed them with his hands.
He was eventually handcuffed without injury and taken to the back of a caged police vehicle.
Officers heard loud noises from the back on the way to the station, and upon arrival, found that Platt had inflicted significant head injuries with blood throughout the caged area.
He was treated at the scene and taken to Wollongong Hospital.
Magistrate Michael Douglass said jail was the only option available due to the seriousness of the offending. He added Platt's conduct must also be contextualised by his "powerful" subjective circumstances.
Platt was handed a 17-month jail term, with a non-parole period of 11 months. With time already served, he may be eligible for release in November.
He also received a three-year community correction order for matters related to resisting arrest.
