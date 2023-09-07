Illawarra Mercury
Dragons NRLW finals hopes all but dashed following derby loss to Sharks

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 7 2023 - 10:42pm, first published 10:02pm
Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa is pulled up short by the Sharks defence on Thursday. Picture Getty Images
Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa is pulled up short by the Sharks defence on Thursday. Picture Getty Images

St George Illawarra's hopes of a third straight NRLW finals appearance appear at an end following a 16-8 loss to the Sharks on Thursday night, with coach Jamie Soward admitting his injury-hit side looked to have "run out of juice" following a tough month.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

